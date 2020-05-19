Overview

Dr. Joseph Yohn, MD is a Dermatologist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Yohn works at Intercoastal Medical Group Inc in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.