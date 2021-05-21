Dr. Joseph Zaladonis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaladonis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Zaladonis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Zaladonis, MD is a Dermatologist in Bethlehem, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.
Dr. Zaladonis works at
Locations
-
1
Zaladonis Dermatology Associates1665 Valley Center Pkwy Ste 120, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (610) 868-3150
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zaladonis?
Excellent, I’m so very happy that I made an appointment with Dr. Zaladonis’ office! From being able to fill out paperwork online, simple to find, clean office, friendly staff, perfect! Dr. Zaladonis himself is friendly and knowledgeable. He clearly cares about his patients and really takes the time to hear about your concerns. I recommend 100% and will be back for any dermatologist needs.
About Dr. Joseph Zaladonis, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1013949346
Education & Certifications
- Meml Sloan Kettering Canc Ctr|New York Medical College
- North Shore University Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zaladonis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zaladonis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zaladonis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zaladonis works at
Dr. Zaladonis has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Seborrheic Keratosis and Skin Discoloration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zaladonis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaladonis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaladonis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaladonis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaladonis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.