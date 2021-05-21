Overview

Dr. Joseph Zaladonis, MD is a Dermatologist in Bethlehem, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.



Dr. Zaladonis works at Zaladonis Dermatology Associates in Bethlehem, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Seborrheic Keratosis and Skin Discoloration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.