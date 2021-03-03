Dr. Joseph Zingrone, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zingrone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Zingrone, DO
Overview of Dr. Joseph Zingrone, DO
Dr. Joseph Zingrone, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Dr. Zingrone's Office Locations
-
1
Nephrology & Hypertension Associates of NJ201 Laurel Oak Rd Ste B, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
-
2
Nephrology & Hypertension Associates of NJ300 Medical Center Dr, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zingrone?
Always very thorough and caring.
Education & Certifications
- Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zingrone accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Zingrone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Zingrone has seen patients for Proteinuria, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zingrone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zingrone has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zingrone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zingrone, there are benefits to both methods.