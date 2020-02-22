Dr. Josephine Kang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Josephine Kang, MD
Overview of Dr. Josephine Kang, MD
Dr. Josephine Kang, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Harvard Radiation Oncology Program
Dr. Kang works at
Dr. Kang's Office Locations
-
1
Lung Cancer and Thoracic Oncology Program1283 York Avenue 4th Floor, New York, NY 10065 Directions
-
2
Weill Cornell Medicine Radiation Oncology525 East 68th Street, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- QualCare
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kang?
From my first visit for prostate cancer treatment eighteen months ago, to today she has been professional, which is to say on time, clear, thorough,and kind. I always feel she is looking at me as a whole person, not just a compilation of symptoms. She is always fully engaged. Her deep knowledge of her field, including the latest developments is apparent without any arrogance. She is the most accessible doctor I have ever encountered. I count myself very lucky to have found her.
About Dr. Josephine Kang, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English, Korean
- 1760654636
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Radiation Oncology Program
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kang works at
Dr. Kang speaks Korean.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.