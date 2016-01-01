Dr. Josh Hsu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hsu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Josh Hsu, MD
Dr. Josh Hsu, MD is an Urology Specialist in Burlingame, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center and Sequoia Hospital.
Palo Alto Medical Foundation1501 Trousdale Dr Ste 201, Burlingame, CA 94010 Directions (650) 348-7770
Bay Area Urology Medical Grp Inc50 S San Mateo Dr Ste 120, San Mateo, CA 94401 Directions (650) 348-7770
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
- Sequoia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- MultiPlan
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- Urology
Dr. Hsu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hsu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hsu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hsu has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hsu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hsu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hsu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hsu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.