Dr. Joshua Baker, MD
Overview of Dr. Joshua Baker, MD
Dr. Joshua Baker, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Baker's Office Locations
Missouri Baptist Hospital3009 N Ballas Rd Ste 150D, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 996-5287
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My father was a very complicated case for thoracoabdominal aortic aneurysm repair with lots of unforeseen issues, but Dr Baker was very professional, reliable and friendly with an amazing level of care and concern for my father. God bless him for dedicating his life to this service.
About Dr. Joshua Baker, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English
- 1972623692
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baker has seen patients for Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) and Aortic Valve Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
