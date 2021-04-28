- FindCare
Dr. Joshua Brown, MD
Dr. Joshua Brown, MD
Overview of Dr. Joshua Brown, MD
Dr. Joshua Brown, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Brown's Office Locations
Joshua Brown MD PC1650 Hospital Dr Ste 800, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 395-3000
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Lovelace Health Plan
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Through. The most knowledgeable doctor I know.