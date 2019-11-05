See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Joshua Goldman, MD

Sports Medicine
3.5 (6)
Map Pin Small Los Angeles, CA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joshua Goldman, MD

Dr. Joshua Goldman, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California (USC) and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Dr. Goldman works at UCLA Orthopaedics in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Goldman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Westwood Ucla - Orthopaedic Center Westwood
    100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 755, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 287-5565
  2. 2
    UCLA Department of Orthopaedic Surgery
    1250 16th St Ste 2100, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 853-8129

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Osteoarthritis of Hip

Treatment frequency



Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 05, 2019
    Terrific. Goldman addressed my concerns. He suggested I go to PT and he alleviated my concerns with his knowledge and straightforward approach.
    C. Thomas — Nov 05, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Joshua Goldman, MD
    About Dr. Joshua Goldman, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1689990038
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UCLA Sports Medicine
    Residency
    • UCLA Family Medicine Residency Program
    Medical Education
    • Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California (USC)
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joshua Goldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goldman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

