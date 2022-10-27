Dr. Joshua Henry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Henry, MD
Overview
Dr. Joshua Henry, MD is a Family Sports Medicine Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine.
Dr. Henry works at
Locations
-
1
Orthopedic Association of St Augustine1 Orthopaedic Pl, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 825-0540
-
2
Integrated Pain Services Inc.3101 University Blvd S Ste 200, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 171-9625Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
- 3 381 Palm Coast Pkwy Sw, Palm Coast, FL 32137 Directions (386) 446-4255
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- The Great-West Life Assurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Henry?
Injection that helped me walk
About Dr. Joshua Henry, MD
- Family Sports Medicine
- English
- 1710301205
Education & Certifications
- John Peter Smith Hosp-Fort Worth Affil
- Family Medicine Mayo School Of Graduate Medical Education Jacksonville, Fl
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henry works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Henry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.