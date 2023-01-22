See All Spine Surgeons in Prince George, VA
Dr. Joshua Herzog, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4.7 (128)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joshua Herzog, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Prince George, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences|Uniformed Services University of The Health Sciences|USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED|USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and TriCities Hospital.

Dr. Herzog works at OrthoVirginia - Chippenham in Prince George, VA with other offices in North Chesterfield, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    OrthoVirginia - Chippenham
    4710 Puddledock Rd Ste 100, Prince George, VA 23875 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 392-5421
  2. 2
    OrthoVirginia
    1400 Johnston Willis Dr Ste A, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 395-8690
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Chippenham Hospital
  • Johnston-Willis Hospital
  • Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • TriCities Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lower Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Network Health
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Health Network
    • Virginia Premier
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 128 ratings
    Patient Ratings (128)
    5 Star
    (115)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Joshua Herzog, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821063439
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences|Uniformed Services University of The Health Sciences|USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED|USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joshua Herzog, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herzog is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Herzog has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Herzog has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    128 patients have reviewed Dr. Herzog. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herzog.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herzog, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herzog appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

