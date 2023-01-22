Dr. Joshua Herzog, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herzog is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Herzog, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Herzog, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Prince George, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences|Uniformed Services University of The Health Sciences|USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED|USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and TriCities Hospital.
Dr. Herzog works at
Locations
OrthoVirginia - Chippenham4710 Puddledock Rd Ste 100, Prince George, VA 23875 Directions (804) 392-5421
OrthoVirginia1400 Johnston Willis Dr Ste A, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Directions (804) 395-8690Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Chippenham Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- TriCities Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Network Health
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Providence Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
- Virginia Premier
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Herzog exhibited professionalism and courtesy during my visit. He was attentive, focused, and prompt.
About Dr. Joshua Herzog, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences|Uniformed Services University of The Health Sciences|USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED|USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herzog has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herzog accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herzog has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herzog works at
128 patients have reviewed Dr. Herzog. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herzog.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herzog, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herzog appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.