Dr. Joshua Jacobi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Jacobi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Univ Of Texas Hsc-Sat and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Jacobi works at
Locations
Healthy Living Medical Inc.301 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 404, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 716-9206
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I find Dr Jacobi to be a very good, kind, and knowledgeable doctor. He listens and can make you feel very at ease by his bedside manner. I was afraid at the thought of seeing a cardiologist but he had the opposite effect on me. This makes me trust him more and listen to him as he helps me improve my health. I love this doctor. God bless him.
About Dr. Joshua Jacobi, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1710109509
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Texas Southwestern Medical Schoo
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Univ Of Texas Hsc-Sat
- Texas A&M University
- Cardiology and Internal Medicine
