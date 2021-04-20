Overview of Dr. Joshua James, MD

Dr. Joshua James, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, Medical City Mckinney and Methodist McKinney Hospital.



Dr. James works at Ear Nose Throat Centers Of TX in McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Enlarged Turbinates and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.