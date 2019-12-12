Dr. Kerstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joshua Kerstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Kerstein, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Kerstein works at
Locations
Joshua Kerstein MD4802 10th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 283-8614
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Although you wait long late night hours, he is the brightest, most caring cardiologist, he listens and he diagnoses accurately
About Dr. Joshua Kerstein, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Yiddish
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Medical Center
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kerstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kerstein works at
Dr. Kerstein has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Syncope, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kerstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kerstein speaks Yiddish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Kerstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kerstein.
