Overview of Dr. Joshua Knappenberger, MD

Dr. Joshua Knappenberger, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bozeman, MT. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital, Livingston Healthcare and St. Peter's Health Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Knappenberger works at Bozeman Health Neuroscience Center in Bozeman, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.