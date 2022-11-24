Dr. Menendez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joshua Menendez, MD
Overview of Dr. Joshua Menendez, MD
Dr. Joshua Menendez, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL.
Dr. Menendez's Office Locations
Neurosurgical Associates PC800 Saint Vincents Dr, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 933-8981Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
St. Vincents East810 Saint Vincents Dr, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 212-6000
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings7201 Happy Hollow Rd Ste 200, Trussville, AL 35173 Directions (205) 933-8981
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
- Cullman Regional Medical Center
- Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable! He listens & addresses your concerns. I’m very impressed & glad I changed doctors to him. I’m 13 months out of back surgery & Dr. Menendez has answers I hadn’t been told.
About Dr. Joshua Menendez, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
