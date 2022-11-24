See All Neurosurgeons in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Joshua Menendez, MD

Neurosurgery
4.9 (57)
Overview of Dr. Joshua Menendez, MD

Dr. Joshua Menendez, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. 

Dr. Menendez works at Neurosurgical Associates PC in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Trussville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Fusion, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Menendez's Office Locations

    Neurosurgical Associates PC
    800 Saint Vincents Dr, Birmingham, AL 35205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 933-8981
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    St. Vincents East
    810 Saint Vincents Dr, Birmingham, AL 35205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 212-6000
    Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
    7201 Happy Hollow Rd Ste 200, Trussville, AL 35173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 933-8981

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
  • Cullman Regional Medical Center
  • Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spinal Fusion
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Myelopathy
Spinal Fusion
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Myelopathy

Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (55)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 24, 2022
    Very knowledgeable! He listens & addresses your concerns. I'm very impressed & glad I changed doctors to him. I'm 13 months out of back surgery & Dr. Menendez has answers I hadn't been told.
    Elizabeth Chandler — Nov 24, 2022
    About Dr. Joshua Menendez, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780905380
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Menendez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Menendez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Menendez has seen patients for Spinal Fusion, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Menendez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Menendez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Menendez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Menendez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Menendez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

