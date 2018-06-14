See All Allergists & Immunologists in Jackson, MS
Dr. Joshua Phillips, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.0 (8)
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joshua Phillips, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center, North Sunflower Medical Center and Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Phillips works at Mississippi Asthma & Allergy in Jackson, MS with other offices in Ridgeland, MS and Meridian, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Hives, Animal Allergies and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Childrens Clinic Pllc
    1513 Lakeland Dr Ste 101, Jackson, MS 39216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 354-4836
    Mississippi Asthma and Allergy Clinic PA
    680 Highway 51 Ste D, Ridgeland, MS 39157 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 898-1877
    Mississippi Asthma and Allergy Clinic
    3704 Highway 39 N, Meridian, MS 39301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 693-0216

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
  • North Sunflower Medical Center
  • Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hives
Animal Allergies
Asthma
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 14, 2018
    Dr. Phillips was very professional, friendly, explains things where you could understand.
    Karen McWilliams in Harrisville, MS. — Jun 14, 2018
    About Dr. Joshua Phillips, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407955537
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Mississippi
