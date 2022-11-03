See All Ophthalmologists in Norman, OK
Dr. Joshua Powell, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (127)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joshua Powell, MD

Dr. Joshua Powell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center|University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Health Edmond, Integris Southwest Medical Center and Norman Regional Hospital.

Dr. Powell works at Joshua Powell MD PLLC in Norman, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Powell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Joshua Powell MD PLLC
    816 24th Ave Nw, Norman, OK 73069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 701-8408

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Integris Baptist Medical Center
  • Integris Health Edmond
  • Integris Southwest Medical Center
  • Norman Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Tear Duct Disorders
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Treatment frequency



Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Medical and Surgical Management of Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medicare of Oklahoma
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 127 ratings
    Patient Ratings (127)
    5 Star
    (115)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Powell?

    Nov 03, 2022
    Wonderful, friendly staff..Dr. Powell is very thorough and explained everything..Thank y'all!
    — Nov 03, 2022
    About Dr. Joshua Powell, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Spanish and Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1538162177
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Detroit Receiving Hospitaluniversity Health Center
    Internship
    • Ou Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center|University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joshua Powell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Powell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Powell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Powell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Powell works at Joshua Powell MD PLLC in Norman, OK. View the full address on Dr. Powell’s profile.

    Dr. Powell has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Powell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Powell speaks French, Spanish and Vietnamese.

    127 patients have reviewed Dr. Powell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Powell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Powell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Powell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

