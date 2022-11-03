Dr. Joshua Powell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Powell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Powell, MD
Dr. Joshua Powell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center|University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Health Edmond, Integris Southwest Medical Center and Norman Regional Hospital.
Joshua Powell MD PLLC816 24th Ave Nw, Norman, OK 73069 Directions (405) 701-8408
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Health Edmond
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
- Norman Regional Hospital
Wonderful, friendly staff..Dr. Powell is very thorough and explained everything..Thank y'all!
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English, French, Spanish and Vietnamese
- Detroit Receiving Hospitaluniversity Health Center
- Ou Medical Center
- University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center|University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
