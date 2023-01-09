Dr. Joshua Rock, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Rock, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Rock, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Southington, CT.
Dr. Rock works at
Locations
Southington - Main Street209 Main St Ste C, Southington, CT 06489 Directions (860) 628-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is the type of doctor that listens to complaints and concerns. He also explains your test results so you can understand. He makes you feel comfortable being in his office. I have never felt this way about any doctor I have ever had. I would recommend him to anyone that is looking for a cardiologist. I feel that he is excellent for your care and listens to your aliments and concerns.
About Dr. Joshua Rock, DO
- Cardiology
- English
- 1093914574
