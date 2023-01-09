Overview

Dr. Joshua Rock, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Southington, CT.



Dr. Rock works at Starling Cardiology in Southington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.