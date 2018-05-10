Overview of Dr. Joshua Rovin, MD

Dr. Joshua Rovin, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northside Hospital, Mease Countryside Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.



Dr. Rovin works at BayCare Medical Group in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Aortic Valve Surgery and Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.