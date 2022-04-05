Overview of Dr. Joshua Scheers Masters, MD

Dr. Joshua Scheers Masters, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Scheers Masters works at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.