Overview of Dr. Joshua Sleeper, MD

Dr. Joshua Sleeper, MD is an Urology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV|Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.



Dr. Sleeper works at Louisiana Healthcare Associates in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Hesitancy, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.