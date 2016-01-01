Dr. Joshua Zarowitz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zarowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Zarowitz, DO
Overview of Dr. Joshua Zarowitz, DO
Dr. Joshua Zarowitz, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Willoughby, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center.
Dr. Zarowitz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Zarowitz's Office Locations
-
1
Windsor-laurelwood Center for Behavioral Medicine35900 Euclid Ave, Willoughby, OH 44094 Directions (440) 953-3057
Hospital Affiliations
- Southwest General Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zarowitz?
About Dr. Joshua Zarowitz, DO
- Psychiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1164717328
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zarowitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zarowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zarowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zarowitz works at
Dr. Zarowitz has seen patients for Marijuana Addiction, Drug-Induced Mental Disorders and Tobacco Use Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zarowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Zarowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zarowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zarowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zarowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.