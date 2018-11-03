Overview of Dr. Josif Sholomon, MD

Dr. Josif Sholomon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Sholomon works at Boro Park Medical in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.