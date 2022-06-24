Overview of Dr. Josif Stakic, MD

Dr. Josif Stakic, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus.



Dr. Stakic works at Upmc Integrated Advanced Care Providers in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.