Dr. Josine Veca, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Veca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Josine Veca, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Josine Veca, DO
Dr. Josine Veca, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Veca works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Veca's Office Locations
-
1
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multispecialty263 7th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Veca?
Dr. Veca has delivered both of my children. She’s so knowledgeable and has an amazing bedside manner. She caught a serious condition during one of my pregnancies and I was able to have a healthy child because of it.
About Dr. Josine Veca, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1487627774
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Veca has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Veca accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Veca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Veca works at
Dr. Veca has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Veca on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Veca. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Veca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Veca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Veca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.