Dr. Joubin Khorsand, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (23)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Joubin Khorsand, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Des Plaines, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Tehran School Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.

Dr. Khorsand works at Golf Western Specialists Ltd in Des Plaines, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Abdominal Pain and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Golf Western Surgical Specialists Ltd.
    8901 Golf Rd Ste 305, Des Plaines, IL 60016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 299-2273

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Umbilical Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Gallstones
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthLink
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Jul 14, 2021
    Sheer brilliance. He was recommended to assist on my endometriosis excision surgery by a world renowned Endo specialist. The first surgery was not a success and I’m still waiting for a post op visit with the specialist. I only spoke to his nurse on the phone 2 weeks post op and felt my concerns were dismissed. During my post op visit with Dr. Khorsand, I explained my concerns and showed him where the pain still was. He listened. He heard me. He ordered more tests, figured out my issue and had me back on his operating table within a couple weeks. He found my angry mass and removed it. I walked out of that hospital with a beautiful incision on my tummy and less pain than I felt going in for surgery. I’ve been pain free for over a month and healing beautifully. I’ve been battling this painful disease for nearly 16 years with countless doctors visits, scans, tests and surgeries. I’ve missed so many adventures with my daughters because I was in too much pain. I owe this man my life.
    Jennifer Anderson — Jul 14, 2021
    About Dr. Joubin Khorsand, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538233424
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Roswell Park Memorial Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Illinois At Chicago Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Tehran School Of Medical Sciences
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joubin Khorsand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khorsand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khorsand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khorsand works at Golf Western Specialists Ltd in Des Plaines, IL. View the full address on Dr. Khorsand’s profile.

    Dr. Khorsand has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Abdominal Pain and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khorsand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Khorsand. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khorsand.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khorsand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khorsand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

