Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joya Paul, MD
Dr. Joya Paul, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Skokie, IL. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Dr. Paul's Office Locations
Northshore University Division of Rheumatology9650 Gross Point Rd Ste 3900, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (847) 663-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My first visit with Dr. Paul since covid. I had a video appointment with her and it went great. We came up with a plan to address my CPAP mask over the phone.
About Dr. Joya Paul, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English, Bengali
- 1770730095
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush University Medical Center
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paul has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paul speaks Bengali.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Paul. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paul.
