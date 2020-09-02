See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Skokie, IL
Dr. Joya Paul, MD

Sleep Medicine
4.3 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joya Paul, MD

Dr. Joya Paul, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Skokie, IL. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.

Dr. Paul works at NorthShore Medical Group in Skokie, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Paul's Office Locations

    Northshore University Division of Rheumatology
    9650 Gross Point Rd Ste 3900, Skokie, IL 60076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 663-8200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Insomnia
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Sleep Apnea
Insomnia
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp

Treatment frequency



Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 02, 2020
    My first visit with Dr. Paul since covid. I had a video appointment with her and it went great. We came up with a plan to address my CPAP mask over the phone.
    Thomas Brennan — Sep 02, 2020
    About Dr. Joya Paul, MD

    Sleep Medicine
    • Sleep Medicine
    Specialties
    English, Bengali
    • English, Bengali
    Languages Spoken
    1770730095
    • 1770730095
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Rush University Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Rush University Medical Center
    Internship
    RUSH UNIVERSITY
    • RUSH UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Sleep Medicine
    • Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Dr. Joya Paul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Paul has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Paul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Paul works at NorthShore Medical Group in Skokie, IL. View the full address on Dr. Paul’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Paul. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paul.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

