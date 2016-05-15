Dr. Joyce Imahiyerobo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Imahiyerobo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joyce Imahiyerobo, MD
Overview
Dr. Joyce Imahiyerobo, MD is a Dermatologist in Dedham, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Cornell University.
Locations
Vibrant Dermatology Pllc588 Providence Hwy, Dedham, MA 02026 Directions (781) 708-9299
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely love her
About Dr. Joyce Imahiyerobo, MD
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1104086107
Education & Certifications
- Cornell University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Imahiyerobo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Imahiyerobo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Imahiyerobo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Imahiyerobo.
