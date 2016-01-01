Dr. Joysree Subramanian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Subramanian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joysree Subramanian, MD
Dr. Joysree Subramanian, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Rg Kar Medical College, West Bengal University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.
MD Pain Practice Center4325 N Josey Ln, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (972) 939-7246
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Pain Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Tamil
- 1215943949
- Hospital Of St Raphael
- Columbia Univeristy
- Rg Kar Medical College, West Bengal University Of Health Sciences
Dr. Subramanian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Subramanian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Subramanian has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Subramanian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Subramanian speaks Hindi, Spanish and Tamil.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Subramanian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Subramanian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Subramanian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Subramanian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.