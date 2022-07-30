Dr. Joseph Sarpa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarpa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Sarpa, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Sarpa, MD
Dr. Joseph Sarpa, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital, Iu Health Bloomington Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Sarpa works at
Dr. Sarpa's Office Locations
Ent. Associates of Southern Indiana PC2920 S McIntire Dr Ste 350, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (812) 277-0788Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital
- Iu Health Bloomington Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
My son had nose surgery for a deviated septum and I had my tonsils removed. He had me scheduled within a week. The only issues were due to my age. It's harder on us older folks lol. Dr. Sarpa was awesome!!! I've never had any issues with his staff or scheduling. He calls to check on his patients after procedures. He answered all of our questions and addressed our concerns. We haven't had any post-op issues.
About Dr. Joseph Sarpa, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1235113663
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sarpa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarpa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarpa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sarpa has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Nosebleed and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sarpa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarpa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarpa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarpa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarpa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.