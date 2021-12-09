Dr. Juan Alzate, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alzate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Alzate, MD
Dr. Juan Alzate, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Zion, IL. They graduated from TOMPKINS COMMUNITY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago, Advocate Condell Medical Center, Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital and Vista Medical Center East.
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago2520 Elisha Ave, Zion, IL 60099 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Vista Medical Center East
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Alzate is AMAZING doctor.He performed the pituatory macroadenoma noninvasive surgery removal and did such a great job.Great doctor with great manners.
- Neurosurgery
- English, Spanish
- 1922272830
- TOMPKINS COMMUNITY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
