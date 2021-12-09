Overview of Dr. Juan Alzate, MD

Dr. Juan Alzate, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Zion, IL. They graduated from TOMPKINS COMMUNITY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago, Advocate Condell Medical Center, Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital and Vista Medical Center East.



Dr. Alzate works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago in Zion, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.