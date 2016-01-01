Dr. Avila has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Juan Avila, MD
Overview of Dr. Juan Avila, MD
Dr. Juan Avila, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They graduated from SZECHWAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Dr. Avila works at
Dr. Avila's Office Locations
Overlake Medical Center - Inpatient Psychiatry1035 116th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 688-5175ThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Juan Avila, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1205023959
Education & Certifications
- SZECHWAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Avila accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Avila has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Avila has seen patients for Anxiety, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Avila on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Avila. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avila.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Avila, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Avila appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.