Overview

Dr. Juan Bernal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Escuela Colombiana De Medicina, Universidad El Bosque and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham, Coosa Valley Medical Center, Grandview Medical Center and St. Vincent's East.



Dr. Bernal works at Alabama Cardiovascular Group in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Sylacauga, AL and Gadsden, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Shortness of Breath, Wheezing and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.