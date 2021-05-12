Dr. Derojas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Juan Derojas, MD
Overview of Dr. Juan Derojas, MD
Dr. Juan Derojas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Plains, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
Surgical Specialists P.C.200 S River St, Plains, PA 18705 Directions (570) 821-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
It was very quick, professional, polite also very Knowledgeable With my medical problems
About Dr. Juan Derojas, MD
- General Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
