Overview of Dr. Juan Goez, DPM

Dr. Juan Goez, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Lawrence, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.



Dr. Goez works at Juan C Goez, DPM in Lawrence, NY with other offices in Freeport, NY and Bellmore, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.