Dr. Lopez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Juan Lopez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Juan Lopez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Denville, NJ.
Locations
-
1
Denville Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons PA35 W Main St Ste 101, Denville, NJ 07834 Directions (973) 625-4106
-
2
N. Hudson Cmnty. Actn Crp. At Jersey City324 Palisade Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07307 Directions (201) 656-0070
-
3
Riverside Medical Group10 1st St, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 991-8565
-
4
Riverside Surgical Center of Rutherford201 State Rt 17 Fl 12, Rutherford, NJ 07070 Directions (201) 991-8565
Hospital Affiliations
- Jersey City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I visited Dr. Lopez a few weeks ago for a second opinion on a blood pressure issue. He took the time to speak with me and was very helpful. His experience in the field was very evident and it was as though he knew what I was going to say even before I said it. It was comforting to have a doctor that had seen cases similar to mine before. I generally don't take the time to write reviews but he was so helpful that I want other people to know.
About Dr. Juan Lopez, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1497821250
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.
