Dr. Juan Prieto, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Universidad De Caldas, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, Methodist Children's Hospital, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery, North Central Baptist Hospital and University Hospital - University Health System.



Dr. Prieto works at Pediatrix Urology of San Antonio in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence and Neurogenic Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.