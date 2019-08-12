See All Pediatric Urologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Juan Prieto, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Juan Prieto, MD

Pediatric Urology
4.0 (49)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Juan Prieto, MD

Dr. Juan Prieto, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Universidad De Caldas, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, Methodist Children's Hospital, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery, North Central Baptist Hospital and University Hospital - University Health System.

Dr. Prieto works at Pediatrix Urology of San Antonio in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence and Neurogenic Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Prieto's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatrix Urology of San Antonio
    4499 Medical Dr Ste 360, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 615-1600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
  • Methodist Children's Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery
  • North Central Baptist Hospital
  • University Hospital - University Health System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urinary Incontinence
Neurogenic Bladder
Phimosis
Urinary Incontinence
Neurogenic Bladder
Phimosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Cystolithalopaxy of Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele (Pediatric) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis (Pediatric) Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pediatric Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Pediatric Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Pediatric Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Ureteroscopy With Laser Lithotripsy of Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Prieto?

    Aug 12, 2019
    Dr. Prieto treated our daughter for hydronephrosis of the right kidney. He was patient and compassionate as we waited until she was 2 to decide to move to surgery. His bedside manner was great, allowing us to understand that it was best to wait to take action (it could clear on its own) but not hiding that surgery was a likely outcome. His surgery skills healed our daughter - and she’s doing fantastic. It’s always felt as though he truly cared for our daughter and family. I’d highly recommend him.
    — Aug 12, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Juan Prieto, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Juan Prieto, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Prieto to family and friends

    Dr. Prieto's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Prieto

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Juan Prieto, MD.

    About Dr. Juan Prieto, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609071489
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Universidad Nacional de Colombia
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Universidad De Caldas, Facultad De Medicina
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Juan Prieto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prieto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Prieto has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Prieto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Prieto works at Pediatrix Urology of San Antonio in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Prieto’s profile.

    Dr. Prieto has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence and Neurogenic Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prieto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Prieto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prieto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prieto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prieto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Juan Prieto, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.