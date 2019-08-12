Dr. Juan Prieto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prieto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Prieto, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Juan Prieto, MD
Dr. Juan Prieto, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Universidad De Caldas, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, Methodist Children's Hospital, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery, North Central Baptist Hospital and University Hospital - University Health System.
Dr. Prieto's Office Locations
Pediatrix Urology of San Antonio4499 Medical Dr Ste 360, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 615-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
- Methodist Children's Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery
- North Central Baptist Hospital
- University Hospital - University Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Prieto treated our daughter for hydronephrosis of the right kidney. He was patient and compassionate as we waited until she was 2 to decide to move to surgery. His bedside manner was great, allowing us to understand that it was best to wait to take action (it could clear on its own) but not hiding that surgery was a likely outcome. His surgery skills healed our daughter - and she’s doing fantastic. It’s always felt as though he truly cared for our daughter and family. I’d highly recommend him.
About Dr. Juan Prieto, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- Universidad Nacional de Colombia
- Universidad De Caldas, Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prieto has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prieto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prieto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prieto has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence and Neurogenic Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prieto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Prieto speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Prieto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prieto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prieto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prieto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.