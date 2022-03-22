Dr. Juan Viles Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Viles Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Viles Gonzalez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Juan Viles Gonzalez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL.
Dr. Viles Gonzalez works at
Locations
Miami Cardiac and Vascular Institue7400 SW 87th Ave Ste 260, Miami, FL 33173 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group15955 SW 96th St, Miami, FL 33196 Directions
Miami Cardiac and Vascular Institute13101 S Dixie Hwy Ste 400, Pinecrest, FL 33156 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
- Miami Cancer Institute
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The work they do in this hospital center is excellent.
About Dr. Juan Viles Gonzalez, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
Fellowship - Cardiology, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York, NY. Fellowship - Cardiac Electrophysiology, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York, NY.
- Internal Medicine, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA.
