Overview of Dr. Judie Goodman, DO

Dr. Judie Goodman, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Clarkston, MI. They specialize in Hematology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Mclaren Oakland.



Dr. Goodman works at Newland Medical Associates in Clarkston, MI with other offices in Southfield, MI and Pontiac, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.