Dr. Judie Goodman, DO

Hematology
2.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Judie Goodman, DO

Dr. Judie Goodman, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Clarkston, MI. They specialize in Hematology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Mclaren Oakland.

Dr. Goodman works at Newland Medical Associates in Clarkston, MI with other offices in Southfield, MI and Pontiac, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Goodman's Office Locations

    Newland Medical Assoc
    5701 Bow Pointe Dr Ste 335, Clarkston, MI 48346 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 707-3132
    Newland Medical Associates
    22301 Foster Winter Dr Fl 2, Southfield, MI 48075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 552-0620
    44405 Woodward Ave Ste 202, Pontiac, MI 48341 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 858-2270

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mclaren Oakland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 20, 2022
    I was transferred to Dr. Goodman from another doctor, who made me wait in the room for over an hour every time. Dr. Goodman is very caring, on time, and giving detailed report after every visit.
    Margaret. D — May 20, 2022
    About Dr. Judie Goodman, DO

    • Hematology
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • 1003852732
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
