Dr. Judie Goodman, DO
Dr. Judie Goodman, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Clarkston, MI. They specialize in Hematology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Mclaren Oakland.
Newland Medical Assoc5701 Bow Pointe Dr Ste 335, Clarkston, MI 48346 Directions (248) 707-3132
Newland Medical Associates22301 Foster Winter Dr Fl 2, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 552-0620
- 3 44405 Woodward Ave Ste 202, Pontiac, MI 48341 Directions (248) 858-2270
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
I was transferred to Dr. Goodman from another doctor, who made me wait in the room for over an hour every time. Dr. Goodman is very caring, on time, and giving detailed report after every visit.
- Hematology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1003852732
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
