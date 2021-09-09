Overview

Dr. Judith Knox, MD is a Dermatologist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Springfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Knox works at Springfield Clinic in Springfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.