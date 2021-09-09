Dr. Judith Knox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judith Knox, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Judith Knox, MD is a Dermatologist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Springfield Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Knox works at
Locations
Springfield Clinic, Llp1025 S 6th St, Springfield, IL 62703 Directions (217) 528-7541Monday9:00am - 12:00pmTuesday12:00pm - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient for some 20 years. Best dermatologist I've had. She has an excellent staff and all take good care of me.
About Dr. Judith Knox, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1467550772
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knox accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knox has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Knox. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.