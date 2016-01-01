Overview

Dr. Judy Mayor-Davies, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center and Sebastian River Medical Center.



Dr. Mayor-Davies works at Omni Healthcare in Melbourne, FL with other offices in Palm Bay, FL and Sebastian, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.