Overview of Dr. Juebin Huang, MD

Dr. Juebin Huang, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from West China Medical Center Of Sichuan University and is affiliated with University of Mississippi Medical Center.



Dr. Huang works at University of Mississippi Medical Center Neurology, Jackson MS in Jackson, MS with other offices in Flowood, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Difficulty With Walking and Dystonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.