Dr. Jules Geltzeiler, MD
Overview of Dr. Jules Geltzeiler, MD
Dr. Jules Geltzeiler, MD is an Urology Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Dr. Geltzeiler's Office Locations
New Jersey Urologic Institute10 Industrial Way E, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Directions (732) 930-2171
Hospital Affiliations
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
His bedside manner’s before and after surgery was OUTSTANDING!!! The surgery was FLAWLESS!!! I am at 100% THANKS to DR. GELTZEILER!!!
About Dr. Jules Geltzeiler, MD
- Urology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1083693394
Education & Certifications
- George Washington University|Monmouth Medical Center
- MONMOUTH MEDICAL CENTER
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Geltzeiler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Geltzeiler using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Geltzeiler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Geltzeiler has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Geltzeiler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Geltzeiler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geltzeiler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geltzeiler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geltzeiler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.