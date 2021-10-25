Overview of Dr. Jules Geltzeiler, MD

Dr. Jules Geltzeiler, MD is an Urology Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Geltzeiler works at New Jersey Urologic Institute in Eatontown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

