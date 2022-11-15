Dr. Julia Adrogue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adrogue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julia Adrogue, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julia Adrogue, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They graduated from Moscow Medical Stomatology Institute and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Adrogue works at
Locations
-
1
Houston Methodist Department of Cardiology16605 Southwest Fwy Ste 625, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (713) 776-9500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adrogue?
My wife recommended Dr. Adrogue - she has used her for several years. I had a little bit of discomfort in my chest - nothing serious I thought but the wife wanted me to check it out. I thought maybe a stress test and I would be fine. Because of my age she felt a angiogram would give a better view of my chest. Boy am I glad she suggested that particular test - I had a major artery blockage. I saw her on a Wednesday - had the angiogram on Friday morning and she basically saved my life. I had to have a stent put in my main artery. I owe her my life - she is fantastic in my book.
About Dr. Julia Adrogue, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Russian
- Female
- 1659510196
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Minnesota - Minneapolis
- University of Minnesota - Minneapolis
- Moscow Medical Stomatology Institute
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adrogue has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adrogue accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Adrogue using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Adrogue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adrogue works at
Dr. Adrogue has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adrogue on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Adrogue speaks Russian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Adrogue. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adrogue.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adrogue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adrogue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.