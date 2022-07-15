See All Pediatric Neurologists in Wellington, FL
Dr. Julia Holtmann, MD

Pediatric Neurology
3.0 (8)
Call for new patient details
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Julia Holtmann, MD

Dr. Julia Holtmann, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Neurology. They graduated from LOGAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

Dr. Holtmann works at Memorial Division of Pediatric General and Thoracic Surgery in Wellington, FL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Holtmann's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Joe DiMaggio Children's Health Specialty Center Wellington
    3377 S State Road 7 Ste 100, Wellington, FL 33449 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 341-7000
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
  • Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Headache

Treatment frequency



All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 15, 2022
    Brought our son to see Dr. Holtmann for a second opinion when multiple doctors at Arnold Palmer Children's Hospital in Orlando could not figure out the issue. Dr. Holtmann spent over an hour with us asking questions, listening, examining then she personally called me after researching online my sons symptoms. She was able to get testing scheduled for us and we got a diagnosis quickly. Then Dr. Holtmann and her team referred us to specialist for his diagnosis. She is amazing and the rest of the staff is too!
    About Dr. Julia Holtmann, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598046450
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOGAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Holtmann has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Holtmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Holtmann works at Memorial Division of Pediatric General and Thoracic Surgery in Wellington, FL. View the full address on Dr. Holtmann’s profile.

    Dr. Holtmann has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holtmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Holtmann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holtmann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holtmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holtmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

