Dr. Holtmann has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julia Holtmann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Julia Holtmann, MD
Dr. Julia Holtmann, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Neurology. They graduated from LOGAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.
Dr. Holtmann works at
Dr. Holtmann's Office Locations
Joe DiMaggio Children's Health Specialty Center Wellington3377 S State Road 7 Ste 100, Wellington, FL 33449 Directions (561) 341-7000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Brought our son to see Dr. Holtmann for a second opinion when multiple doctors at Arnold Palmer Children's Hospital in Orlando could not figure out the issue. Dr. Holtmann spent over an hour with us asking questions, listening, examining then she personally called me after researching online my sons symptoms. She was able to get testing scheduled for us and we got a diagnosis quickly. Then Dr. Holtmann and her team referred us to specialist for his diagnosis. She is amazing and the rest of the staff is too!
About Dr. Julia Holtmann, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1598046450
Education & Certifications
- LOGAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
- Pediatric Neurology
Dr. Holtmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holtmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holtmann works at
Dr. Holtmann has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holtmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Holtmann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holtmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holtmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holtmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.