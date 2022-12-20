Overview

Dr. Julia Martin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in La Quinta, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Martin works at Eisenhower Primary Care 365 in La Quinta, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.