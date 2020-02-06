Overview of Dr. Julian Klapowitz, MD

Dr. Julian Klapowitz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Klapowitz works at Avenue Medical Associates PC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.