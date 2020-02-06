Dr. Julian Klapowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klapowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julian Klapowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Julian Klapowitz, MD
Dr. Julian Klapowitz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Klapowitz works at
Dr. Klapowitz's Office Locations
Avenue Medical Associates178 E 85th St Fl 3, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 861-8976
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Klapowitz?
I was at my wits end because of such extremely low blood pressure that I could barely walk in the street. I went to a slew of low blood pressure specialists and I got no help at all. So Dr. Klapowitz took over. He tried varying pill prescriptions and had me in practically daily to monitor my pressure. He finally got a formula that worked and I feel good and can go out without fear. Dr. Klapowitz is a great, caring doctor. EXCELLENT DIAGNOSTICIAN!
About Dr. Julian Klapowitz, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1013001759
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Emory University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klapowitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klapowitz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klapowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klapowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.