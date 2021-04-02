Dr. Julian Sanchez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julian Sanchez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Julian Sanchez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Moffitt Cancer Center.
Dr. Sanchez works at
Magnolia Campus12902 Usf Magnolia Dr Fl 8, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 815-8179
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sanchez?
Dr. Sanchez was able to cure my cancer when other doctors couldn’t help. He is caring, honest and explains everything with patience.
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1821222480
- Cleveland Clinic
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- University of Florida
- Moffitt Cancer Center
Dr. Sanchez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanchez accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sanchez using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanchez works at
Dr. Sanchez has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Pelvic Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanchez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sanchez speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanchez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanchez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanchez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanchez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.