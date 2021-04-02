Overview

Dr. Julian Sanchez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Moffitt Cancer Center.



Dr. Sanchez works at H Lee Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Pelvic Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.