Dr. Julie Barre, MD
Dr. Julie Barre, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from FL State University College of Medicine|Florida State University (Phys.Therapy)-Tallahassee Fl|Florida State University College Of Medicine|Florida State University-Tallahassee Fl and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.
360 Orthopedics435 Commercial Ct Unit 100, Venice, FL 34292 Directions (941) 269-6931Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Dr. Barre is wonderful I had accident and fell on my knees. She did surgery January 2022 and my knee is back and no pain. Wonderful surgeon and doctor if any Otho issue please check her out.
- Hughston Clinic Sports Medicine-Columbus Ga|Hughston Clinic, Sports Medicine Fellowship|The Hughston Clinic
- Medical College of Georgia|Medical College of Georiga, Orthopedic Surgery Residency
- Medical College Of Ga-Augusta Ga
- FL State University College of Medicine|Florida State University (Phys.Therapy)-Tallahassee Fl|Florida State University College Of Medicine|Florida State University-Tallahassee Fl
- Orthopedic Surgery
