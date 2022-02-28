See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Venice, FL
Dr. Julie Barre, MD

Sports Medicine
3.9 (13)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Julie Barre, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from FL State University College of Medicine|Florida State University (Phys.Therapy)-Tallahassee Fl|Florida State University College Of Medicine|Florida State University-Tallahassee Fl and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.

Dr. Barre works at 360 Orthopedics in Venice, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    360 Orthopedics
    435 Commercial Ct Unit 100, Venice, FL 34292 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 269-6931
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
  • Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital
  • Shorepoint Health Venice

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Broken Shoulder Blade Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Excision of Radius or Ulna Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Toe Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Periacetabular Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Revision of Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Community Care Network
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Freedom Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Optima Health
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Sunshine Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 28, 2022
    Dr. Barre is wonderful I had accident and fell on my knees. She did surgery January 2022 and my knee is back and no pain. Wonderful surgeon and doctor if any Otho issue please check her out.
    Linda H — Feb 28, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Julie Barre, MD
    About Dr. Julie Barre, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073739744
    Education & Certifications

    • Hughston Clinic Sports Medicine-Columbus Ga|Hughston Clinic, Sports Medicine Fellowship|The Hughston Clinic
    Residency
    • Medical College of Georgia|Medical College of Georiga, Orthopedic Surgery Residency
    Internship
    • Medical College Of Ga-Augusta Ga
    Medical Education
    • FL State University College of Medicine|Florida State University (Phys.Therapy)-Tallahassee Fl|Florida State University College Of Medicine|Florida State University-Tallahassee Fl
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julie Barre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barre has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Barre. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barre.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

