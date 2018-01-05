Overview of Dr. Julie Cherian, MD

Dr. Julie Cherian, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Rheumatology. They graduated from SUNY Downstate and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Cherian works at Stony Brook University Hospita in East Setauket, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Juvenile Chronic Arthritis and Still's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.