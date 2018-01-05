See All Pediatric Rheumatologists in East Setauket, NY
Dr. Julie Cherian, MD

Pediatric Rheumatology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Julie Cherian, MD

Dr. Julie Cherian, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Rheumatology. They graduated from SUNY Downstate and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.

Dr. Cherian works at Stony Brook University Hospita in East Setauket, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Juvenile Chronic Arthritis and Still's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cherian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Stony Brook Children's Services
    37 Research Way, East Setauket, NY 11733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 444-7884

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Still's Disease
Raynaud's Disease
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Still's Disease
Raynaud's Disease

Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Uveitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Familial Mediterranean Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Juvenile Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Kawasaki Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 05, 2018
    Dr. Cherian is a kind, thorough doctor. She encouraged us to get a second and even third opinion. She is kind to the children and the parents. Very patient.
    Kings Park — Jan 05, 2018
    About Dr. Julie Cherian, MD

    • Pediatric Rheumatology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1285891556
    Education & Certifications

    • Hospital for Special Surgery
    • SUNY Downstate Health Science Center
    • SUNY Downstate
    • Pediatric Rheumatology and Pediatrics
