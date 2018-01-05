Dr. Julie Cherian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cherian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Cherian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Julie Cherian, MD
Dr. Julie Cherian, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Rheumatology. They graduated from SUNY Downstate and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Cherian works at
Dr. Cherian's Office Locations
-
1
Stony Brook Children's Services37 Research Way, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-7884
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cherian?
Dr. Cherian is a kind, thorough doctor. She encouraged us to get a second and even third opinion. She is kind to the children and the parents. Very patient.
About Dr. Julie Cherian, MD
- Pediatric Rheumatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1285891556
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- SUNY Downstate Health Science Center
- SUNY Downstate
- Pediatric Rheumatology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cherian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cherian accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cherian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cherian works at
Dr. Cherian has seen patients for Juvenile Chronic Arthritis and Still's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cherian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cherian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cherian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cherian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cherian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.